Prosecutors Summon Fmr. Media Union Chief in Pre-Election Fake News Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned the former head of a media union over allegations of concocting a false interview with Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Seongnam development scandal, in an attempt to influence last year's presidential election.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday began questioning Shin Hak-lim, the former head of the National Union of Media Workers, over allegations of bribery by breach of trust and violation of the anti-graft law.The state agency suspects that Kim bribed Shin to conduct a phone interview with him in September 2021, in which he alleged that President Yoon Suk Yeol, a presidential candidate at the time, had colluded in an illegal loan scheme when he was a prosecutor in 2011.The recording of the interview was released three days ahead of the election that put Yoon in office.Prosecutors suspect that Kim and Shin had colluded to disseminate fake news in an attempt to change the principal figure in the development scandal from then-ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung to Yoon.The state agency has also disclosed a suspicious agreement that shows Shin received 165 million won, or around 124-thousand U.S. dollars, from Kim to purchase three books that Shin had written.