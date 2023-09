Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has detected a movement of a large number of people in North Korea as the regime is expected to stage a grand military parade marking the 75th anniversary of state foundation on Saturday.Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-joon said on Thursday that the military is monitoring and tracking developments in consideration of the North's political situation.He said movements of multiple people have been discerned, but declined to elaborate on the possibility of the regime showcasing its new weaponry.At last month's session of the ruling Workers' Party's central military commission, the North announced plans to hold a militia parade, with speculation that there may not be displays of its new weapons this time around.