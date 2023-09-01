Prosecutors Investigating Alleged Bribery ahead of Ex-DP Chief Song's Election Raid Homes of Fmr. Aides

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors investigating alleged bribery ahead of the 2021 main opposition Democratic Party(DP) convention that elected Song Young-gil as party chief raided locations linked to Song's former aides.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday sent prosecutors and investigators to the residences of three of Song's former aides to obtain evidence that could help them verify a list of incumbent DP lawmakers that accepted the bribes.An official from the prosecution said the ex-aides had worked for Song around the time of the alleged distribution of cash envelopes to party members, adding that they are witnesses in the case.DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk, accused of distributing cash envelopes totaling some 60 million won, or 45-thousand U.S. dollars, to 20 DP lawmakers to secure Song's victory, has been detained prior to his trial for violating the political party law.Another DP-turned-independent Rep. Lee Sung-man, whose pretrial detention warrant request was rejected, is accused of receiving one of the cash envelopes and delivering a separate ten million won in cash to Kang Rae-gu, a key figure in the case, to be distributed among Song's regional campaign officials.