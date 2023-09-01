KCC to Inspect Fact-Checking by Terrestrial Broadcasters, Cable Channels

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Commission(KCC), which has launched a task force aimed at eradicating fake news, will inspect fact-checking systems of terrestrial broadcasters and cable channels.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) said on Thursday that the team will first focus on fact-checking by three channels - Korea Broadcasting System(KBS), Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation(MBC), and Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company(JTBC).This comes amid controversy over an alleged attempt to influence last year's presidential election through dissemination of fake news by Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Seongnam development scandal, through collusion with a former media union chief.The KCC has pledged a one-strike-out system, in which media outlets will be immediately expelled if they are found to have released even a single malicious, fake report.The KCC will check up on the broadcasters' enforcement of plans submitted during the watchdog's licensing renewal review to secure fairness and objectivity in their programming.If any one of them is yet to implement the licensing preconditions, they would first be ordered corrections. Should they fail to do so, they would either face a license revocation, reduction in licensing period or operation suspension.