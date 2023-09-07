Yoon Says N. Korea’s Nuclear Program is Existential Threat to Indo-Pacific

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said North Korea’s nuclear and missile development poses an existential threat to the Indo-Pacific region, while calling for strict implementation of UN sanctions on Pyongyang.According to Yoon during an East Asia Summit in Jakarta on Thursday, the regime’s nuclear and missile threat can strike all participating nations at the meeting.The South Korean leader stressed “heavy responsibility” of the five permanent members of UN Security Council to follow through on the sanctions resolutions adopted against the North.During the meeting, the South Korean leader also discussed the need to block sources of funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development, including cryptocurrency theft, labor exports and maritime transshipment, while calling attention to North Korea’s human rights issues, as well.The latest comments come as Yoon has been in Jakarta since Tuesday to take part in a series of annual summits that involve ASEAN member nations, including a South Korea-ASEAN summit and the ASEAN Plus Three summit with China and Japan.