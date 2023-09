Photo : YONHAP News

The Gyeongbuk Police have launched a search and seizure of the Pohang Marine Corps in connection with a Marine lance corporal who died after being swept away by strong currents in July, while searching for people missing in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province.The investigation team of the Violent Crime Investigation Unit of the Gyeongbuk Police Agency on Thursday morning executed a search and seizure at the 1st Marine Division in Pohang to secure relevant information related to Corporal Chae Su-geun.Last month, authorities conducted an investigation by receiving a copy of the late corporal’s death case record as investigated by the Ministry of Defense.The death brought controversy over the fact that Chae did not have on a life vest during the search operations.In July the government awarded an order of national security merit to Chae, and he was laid to rest at Daejeon National Cemetery.