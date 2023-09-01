Gov't Assesses China's Sending of Delegation for N. Korea's Founding Anniv. aimed at Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government assessed China's planned dispatch of a delegation led by State Council Vice Premier Liu Guozhong to North Korea for the 75th anniversary celebration of state foundation is likely aimed at enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.An official at Seoul's unification ministry said on Thursday that Liu, who had been promoted to the current post in a relatively short time, could be a close aide to Chinese President Xi Jinping.Having grown up in China's Jilin Province, a key region for the two countries' trade, Liu is also known be well aware of North Korea issues.Amid speculation over an increased military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, Seoul speculates that Beijing may seek greater economic cooperation with Pyongyang, considering that Liu is a vice premier in charge of economic affairs.The South Korean official also speculates that the delegation, considered lower in rank compared to a delegation to the North five years ago, may reflect Beijing's concern over Seoul, Washington and Tokyo's expected pressure in response to closer ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) earlier reported that the Chinese delegation is set to attend a ceremony for the anniversary, which falls on Saturday.