EU Unveils Digital Markets Act to Curb Big Tech Companies’ Power

Anchor: The European Union on Wednesday announced six major tech companies that will be impacted by its Digital Markets Act, which looks to prevent large platform companies from abusing power through market dominance.They include Amazon, Alphabet and Apple, but South Korea’s tech giant Samsung Electronics was excluded from the list.Max Lee reports.Report: In a bid to curb the power of six major tech companies’ abuse of dominant market positions in the European bloc, the European Union on Wednesday introduced a set of laws, called the Digital Markets Act.The companies that have been named in the law include, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft, which will be subject to such ‘special regulations’.In an announcement by the European Commission on Wednesday, the six ‘gatekeeper’ companies, namely, large platform operations that act as a form of gateway between consumers and sellers, will be subject to the DMA starting next year.The six so-called ‘gatekeepers’ will be strictly prohibited from ‘cross-using’ users’ personal information obtained through their respective services when conducting other service projects, unless they acquire user consent.While Samsung Electronics was previously mentioned as a potential subject of censure under the EU law, the South Korean tech giant was not included in the list.In July, the seven companies, including Samsung Electronics, voluntarily reported themselves as potential targets of the regulation.The EU explained that Samsung provided the bloc with sufficient and justifiable arguments that do not fall under regulatory requirements.Companies that fail to abide by the latest EU laws will face major penalties, including a fine of up to 10 percent of their total annual sales, with the figure climbing as high as 20 percent for repeat violations.The six companies will be given a grace period of approximately six months, before a full implementation of the rules in March 2024.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.