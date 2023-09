Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk-yeol who’s in Jakarta for the ASEAN related summits have sent a warning to the international community, targeting the military cooperation of North Korea and Russia for the second straight day.During the East Asia Summit on Thursday, the South Korean leader called on the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to abide by the sanctions resolutions they adopted against Pyongyang.The statement appears to have been directed at Russia, a permanent member of the UNSC, amid reports that the two countries may be attempting to engage in arms trade and military technology cooperation.Thursday’s comments follows his statement during the South Korea-ASEAN summit on Wednesday, where the South Korean leader indirectly pointed to Russia by saying that attempts at military cooperation with North Korea that harms the peace of the international community “must be stopped immediately”.