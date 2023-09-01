Teachers Likely to Take Break in Saturday Rallies This Weekend after 7 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

Teachers across the nation are unlikely to hold the weekend rallies they had staged the past seven weeks to memorialize a young teacher who died in an apparent suicide in July while reportedly suffering from stress of having to deal with parental complaints.According to educational circles on Thursday, teachers are set to take a break this Saturday and are discussing resuming the demonstrations next week.Teachers have held such rallies in downtown Seoul every weekend since July 22.Many participants of such rallies apparently want to take a break this weekend as a major rally was held earlier on Monday, which marked the 49th day since the young teacher’s death, and as the National Assembly is currently deliberating on education-related bills, including a bill seeking revisions to the law on penalizing child abuse.Organizers of Monday’s rally said many participants have voiced the need for a respite this weekend, adding that while some highlighted the need to demand swift passage of bills related to education through demonstrations, discussions are still under way on what method teachers will choose to use to relay their calls.