Study: Few S. Koreans Believe Hard Work Guarantees Success

Photo : YONHAP News

A new study finds that the perception that hard work alone does not necessarily guarantee success is distinct among South Koreans.According to the study by the Policy Institute at King's College London released on Thursday, only 16 percent of South Koreans surveyed on a category about perception of work said they believe that in the long run, hard work usually brings a better life.With such figures, South Korea ranked at the bottom of 18 countries whose survey results in the same category were disclosed.The survey found that South Korea placed first among the 18 countries on the perception that both work and luck are equally important for success, with 70 percent of South Koreans surveyed sharing such thoughts.Meanwhile, many South Koreans were found to believe that luck doesn’t play much part in success compared to work as only 14 percent of South Korean respondents said they believe hard work doesn't generally bring success and that success is more a matter of luck and connections.The latest survey was conducted as part of the World Values Survey, which has been widely used in academic circles since 1981 to analyze each society on its values on politics, economy, religion and culture.