Pres. Yoon Meets Chinese Premier in Jakarta

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has sat down for talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta.They are likely to focus discussions on North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and the issue of blocking the regime’s financial means for developing weapons of mass destruction. Other likely topics include economic issues, including exports and resources.Earlier in the day, Yoon said during the East Asia Summit that the North’s nuclear weapons and missile development is a serious violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions and a direct challenge to world peace. The president said the regime’s nuclear and missile development is an existential threat that can target and hit all participating nations at the meeting.The president then stressed “heavy responsibility” of the UNSC's five permanent members to follow through on the sanctions adopted against the North. Together with Russia, China is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council.Li is the highest-ranking Chinese government official that Yoon has met in some ten months, since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last November.