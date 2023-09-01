Menu Content

Prosecution Forms Special Team to Probe Pre-Election Fake News Allegations

Written: 2023-09-07 18:17:58Updated: 2023-09-07 18:19:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has formed a special probe team to look into allegations that Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Seongnam development scandal, and Shin Hak-lim, the former head of the National Union of Media Workers, concocted a false interview in an attempt to influence last year's presidential election. 

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday that the special team is made up of some ten prosecutors with expertise in cases involving elections and defamation. 

The prosecution vowed to shed light through a swift and thorough investigation on what it described as a serious case that manipulated the election system by making public false information on a major candidate shortly before the presidential elections and by attempting to distort public opinion. 

The team’s formation comes as the prosecution suspects that Kim paid Shin some 160 million won in bribes to conduct a phone interview with him in September 2021, in which he alleged that President Yoon Suk Yeol, a presidential candidate at the time, had colluded in an illegal loan scheme when he was a prosecutor in 2011. The recording of the interview was released three days ahead of the election that put Yoon in office.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors summoned Shin for questioning over allegations of bribery by breach of trust and violation of the anti-graft law.
