Pres. Yoon Meets with Chinese Premier for Nearly An Hour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol sat down for talks on Thursday with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta.During the talks that lasted for 51 minutes, Yoon and Li are said to have discussed North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and the issue of blocking the regime’s financial means for developing weapons of mass destruction.Earlier in the day, Yoon said during the East Asia Summit that the North’s nuclear weapons and missile development is a serious violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions and a direct challenge to world peace. The president said the regime’s nuclear and missile development is an existential threat that can target and hit all participating nations at the meeting.The president said all UN member states must observe UNSC resolutions imposing sanctions on the North and that the UNSC's five permanent members which had adopted such resolutions bear heavier responsibility. Together with Russia, China is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council.Yoon and Li are also likely to have exchanged views on economic issues, including exports and resources.Li is the highest-ranking Chinese government official that Yoon has met in some ten months, since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last November.