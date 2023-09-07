Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Expresses Hope N. Korea Issue Will Not Hinder S. Korea-China Relations

Written: 2023-09-07 20:56:50

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed hope that North Korean issues will not be an obstacle to South Korea-China relations, calling on Beijing to faithfully play a responsible role regarding the North Korean nuclear issue.

Principal deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said in a press briefing that President Yoon made the remarks on Thursday during talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta.

In the meeting, Yoon reportedly said that as the North Korean nuclear issue worsens, trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan will inevitably become stronger. 

President Yoon also asked for Beijing’s cooperation so that the trilateral summit of South Korea, China and Japan can be held in South Korea as soon as possible, to which the Chinese premier responded positively.

Earlier in the day, Yoon said during the East Asia Summit that the North’s nuclear weapons and missile development is a serious violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions and a direct challenge to world peace. The president said the regime’s nuclear and missile development is an existential threat that can target and hit all participating nations at the meeting. 

The president said all UN member states must observe UNSC resolutions imposing sanctions on the North and that the UNSC's five permanent members which had adopted such resolutions bear heavier responsibility. Together with Russia, China is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council. 

Li is the highest-ranking Chinese government official that Yoon has met in some ten months, since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last November.
