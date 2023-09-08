S. Korean, Indonesian Leaders to Hold Summit Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Seok-yeol will hold a summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday.During their meeting, the two leaders plan to discuss ways to strengthen strategic cooperation in diplomacy and security, while also deepening partnerships in future industries, such as electric vehicles and batteries.Given Indonesia's role as the chair of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, the summit talks are expected to cover broader regional issues as well, including how to cooperate on blocking military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and enforcing UN Security Council sanctions against the North.The talks are also expected to touch upon ways to strengthen cooperation in the supply chain for key minerals and advanced technologies.During the South Korea-Indonesia business roundtable on Thursday, President Yoon said that cooperation between the two countries must expand and develop from quantitative to qualitative growth. He stressed the need to sharply expand cooperation in high-tech industries and supply chains, considering the rapidly evolving global industrial landscape.President Yoon also highlighted that Indonesia is the largest economy in ASEAN and a country with key mineral reserves. He said the Asian nation has great potential for cooperation with South Korean companies that lead high-tech industries, such as EVs and batteries.President Yoon will conclude his four-day trip on Friday and fly to New Delhi, India, for the G20 summit.