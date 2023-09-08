Yoon Holds Summits with Leaders of Cambodia, Laos, Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a series of bilateral summits with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) on Thursday to discuss economic cooperation and garner support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.President Yoon sat down for talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of ASEAN-related summits in Jakarta.The two leaders agreed to further increase bilateral trade, which reached a record high of one-point-05 billion U.S. dollars last year.Yoon stressed that North Korea's recent missile launches were clear violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and requested the prime minister's attention and support for the international community's firm response to the North's nuclear and missile development and provocations.He also asked for Cambodia's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.In summit talks with Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Yoon also sought Laos’ support for South Korea’s bid to host the Expo.In the meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Yoon expressed his intent to expand cooperation in the digital and green technology fields. He also asked for Lee’s support for South Korean companies seeking to expand in Singapore, particularly in infrastructure, finance and electric vehicles.In response, Lee proposed continued development of bilateral relations through mutual investment.