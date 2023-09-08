Yoon Attends S. Korea-Philippines FTA Signing Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Philippines signed a free trade agreement (FTA) in a ceremony attended by the leaders of the two countries.President Yoon Suk Yeol and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presided over the signing ceremony on Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia, which took place on the sidelines of annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The South Korean presidential office said that South Korea will see its trade increase in the ASEAN region thanks to the FTA, noting that the Philippines is a country with a substantial population of 110 million and rich in core mineral resources, such as nickel and cobalt.In a press briefing in Jakarta, the senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, Choi Sang-mok, said that the trade pact marks the fifth bilateral FTA South Korea signed with an ASEAN member, following agreements with Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia. He pointed out that the five countries collectively account for 91 percent of the ASEAN market.The top office said that with the bilateral FTA, combined with the existing South Korea-ASEAN FTA and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, South Korea will eliminate tariffs on 94-point-eight percent of its imports from the Philippines, while the Southeast Asian nation will remove tariffs on 96-point-five percent of all imports from South Korea.Under the trade deal, the five percent tariff on South Korean cars will be scrapped as soon as the FTA takes effect, while the tariff of up to 30 percent on car parts will be removed within five years. The top office said that tariffs on electric and hybrid vehicles will also be removed within five years.