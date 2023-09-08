Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Summit Follow-up Measures in Phone Call

Written: 2023-09-08 10:00:21Updated: 2023-09-08 10:11:34

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Summit Follow-up Measures in Phone Call

Photo : KBS News

The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan held phone talks on Thursday to discuss the implementation of agreements reached during last month’s trilateral summit at Camp David. 

According to Seoul’s defense ministry, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup discussed with his counterparts, Lloyd Austin from the U.S. and Yasukazu Hamada from Japan, follow-up measures to put into effect summit agreements in the realm of defense. 

During the talks, the defense chiefs agreed to hold working-level negotiations to speed up the establishment of a system for real-time sharing of missile warning data within this year.

They also agreed to swiftly establish plans for multi-year trilateral military drills and to strengthen capabilities in responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. 

The defense chiefs also condemned the North’s launch of a space rocket last month, denouncing it as an illegal act violating UN Security Council resolutions.

Last month, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a summit at the Camp David presidential retreat on August 18, where they agreed to share North Korean missile warning data in real time and hold annual trilateral exercises on a regular basis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >