Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss Summit Follow-up Measures in Phone Call

Photo : KBS News

The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan held phone talks on Thursday to discuss the implementation of agreements reached during last month’s trilateral summit at Camp David.According to Seoul’s defense ministry, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup discussed with his counterparts, Lloyd Austin from the U.S. and Yasukazu Hamada from Japan, follow-up measures to put into effect summit agreements in the realm of defense.During the talks, the defense chiefs agreed to hold working-level negotiations to speed up the establishment of a system for real-time sharing of missile warning data within this year.They also agreed to swiftly establish plans for multi-year trilateral military drills and to strengthen capabilities in responding to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.The defense chiefs also condemned the North’s launch of a space rocket last month, denouncing it as an illegal act violating UN Security Council resolutions.Last month, President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a summit at the Camp David presidential retreat on August 18, where they agreed to share North Korean missile warning data in real time and hold annual trilateral exercises on a regular basis.