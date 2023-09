Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has warned that it would be a "huge mistake" for North Korea to provide arms to Russia to help its war in Ukraine.Harris made the comment during an interview with CBS News on Thursday, while visiting Indonesia for annual summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.She said that if North Korea were to supply arms to Russia it would further isolate both countries.The warning came amid reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may travel to Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week to discuss a potential arms deal.Harris said that it is clear that Russia is very desperate and that the country has already experienced a strategic failure.The vice president’s remarks come days after similar remarks by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who warned that Pyongyang would “pay a price” if it sells weapons to Moscow.