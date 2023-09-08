Fmr. Media Union Chief Denies DP Requested Alleged False Interview about Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors questioned Shin Hak-lim, the former head of the National Union of Media Workers, for over 14 hours regarding allegations related to a false interview conducted to influence last year's presidential election.While leaving the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office early Friday, Shin, who faces charges of bribery by breach of trust and violation of the anti-graft law, told reporters that there was "zero possibility" that the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) had orchestrated the interview.When asked whether he had negotiated the timing of the interview release with Newstapa, an online news outlet that published the report, Shin denied that he had any influence over the outlet's editorial decision-making.Shin also continued to claim that the 165 million won, approximately 124-thousand U.S. dollars, he received from Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Seongnam development scandal, who allegedly requested the interview, was a payment to purchase books that he had written.Prosecutors suspect that Kim bribed Shin to conduct the phone interview with him in September 2021, during which Kim alleged that President Yoon Suk Yeol, a presidential candidate at the time, had colluded in an illegal loan scheme when he was a prosecutor in 2011.The recording of the interview was released three days before the election that put Yoon in office.Prosecutors suspect that Kim and Shin had colluded to disseminate fake news in an attempt to change the principal figure of the development scandal from then-ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung to Yoon.