Daejeon Teacher Alleged to Have Struggled with Parental Complaints Dies in Apparent Suicide

Photo : YONHAP News

An elementary school teacher in the central city of Daejeon has died in apparent suicide, amid reports of past struggles in dealing with parental complaints and accusations of child abuse.This incident is the latest in a string of apparent teacher suicides in Korea. They were suspected to have faced excessive pressure and abuse from parents.According to the Daejeon Yuseong Police Station on Friday, the 40 something teacher was found injured at home and taken to a hospital on Tuesday, but succumbed to injuries two days later.The bereaved family have reportedly claimed that the teacher had sought psychological counseling for a long time amid vicious complaints from parents in 2019, including child abuse accusations that were eventually dropped in 2020.The family also noted that the death of a young teacher in Seoul in July, who had experienced similar struggles, brought back memories of past personal incidents and the deceased had difficulty overcoming them.Amid calls to reinforce teachers' rights and authority, a total of five teachers have reportedly taken their own lives since July, and related investigations are ongoing.