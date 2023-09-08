Yoon Anticipates Expanded Cooperation in Defense, Cutting-Edge Technologies with India

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says he expects to expand cooperation between South Korea and India in their defense industries and the supply chains of cutting-edge technologies, ahead of an upcoming summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In a written interview with The Times of India before his visit to New Delhi to attend the Group of 20(G20) summit, Yoon described India as a key regional partner for South Korea that shares core values, such as freedom and democracy.The president said Seoul and New Delhi aim to enhance value-based solidarity by aligning their respective Indo-Pacific strategies and strengthening their partnerships in defense, the economy, and cutting-edge technologies.While calling on the institutionalization and solidification of the framework for bilateral cooperation, Yoon said the leaders plan to discuss bolstering cooperation in the defense industry, including deals over K9 self-propelled howitzers, and expanding supply chain collaboration in IT and other high-tech sectors.Other agenda items for the upcoming summit include cooperation in infrastructure through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund(EDCF), joint research and collaboration in space, nuclear energy, and bio-health.The two sides are also expected to seek progress in negotiations to upgrade their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement(CEPA) for quantitative and qualitative expansion in trade and investment.Yoon, who will hold a summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Friday, is scheduled to depart for India later in the day.