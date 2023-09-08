S. Korea, Indonesia Agree to Strengthen Strategic Cooperation Marking 50-Yr. Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Indonesia on Friday agreed to strengthen foundation for the two countries' practical and strategic cooperation for bilateral relations over the next 50 years, marking the 50th anniversary of forging diplomatic ties.President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on an official visit to Indonesia to attend a series of regional forums led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), held summit talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.The duo called to strengthen the special bilateral strategic partnership regarding cooperation in diplomacy and security, agreeing to link and increase cooperation over Seoul and the ASEAN's policies pertaining to two-way relations.Based on Seoul and Jakarta's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement(CEPA) that took effect in January, the two sides agreed to continue expanding trade and investment.They have also agreed to cooperate in infrastructure in Indonesia's 40-trillion-won project to relocate the capital city from Jakarta to Borneo's East Kalimantan Province by 2045.On enhancing the defense industry partnership, the two sides have reconfirmed a shared resolve for a successful completion of the joint development of the KF-21/IFX fighter jets.