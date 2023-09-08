Prosecutors Raid NEC over Alleged Political Fund Violation ahead of 2021 DP Presidential Primaries

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors raided the National Election Commission(NEC) over allegations that a former head of a domestic underwear manufacturer provided illegal political donations to main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung during the 2021 presidential primaries.The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office on Friday began the search and seizure at NEC to obtain relevant documents, including lists of political donors.During a bribery trial for former Gyeonggi Province's Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young last month, former Ssangbangwool Group chief Kim Seong-tae claimed that he had donated 150 million won, or around 112-thousand U.S. dollars, to Lee's camp. Lee, a former Gyeonggi governor, had sought the DP's presidential candidacy during the 2021 primaries.Kim also claimed that Lee had asked him to make the donations through multiple names, including his employees, to avoid suspicions.Under the political fund law, a political donor is limited to offering up to ten million won to a primary candidate.The raid comes as Lee has been summoned to appear for prosecutors' questioning over allegations of third-party bribery in connection to the former Ssangbangwool chief's illegal money transfers to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province when Lee was governor.