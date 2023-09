Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government on Friday, slammed North Korea’s announcement that it launched a ‘tactical nuclear attack submarine’, saying it’s squandering its scarce resources while paying no heed to the livelihood of its people.According to Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Unification, Kim In-ae, Pyongyang’s weapons development and threats are meaningless due to the solid South Korea-U.S. joint defense posture and the strengthened response capabilities of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.Kim added the North continues to use its limited resources to fund its nuclear and weapons program, instead of improving the livelihoods of its people.The Unification Ministry is keeping a close eye on the regime as the North may hold a military parade to mark the upcoming 75th founding anniversary.