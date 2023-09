Photo : YONHAP News

A Kyongnam Bank employee was on trial on Friday, on charges of embezzling 138-point-7 billion won, or 104-point-05 million U.S. dollars in company funds over a period of seven years.The trial comes as the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office arrested and indicted the 51-year-old defendant, surnamed Lee.Lee had worked as the head of the investment and finance department at Kyongnam Bank.Investigation revealed that he transferred 69.9 billion won to his family or a shell company on 11 occasions from August 2016 to October 2021.More than 100 gold bars, each weighing 1 kilogram, were found in the former employee’s home.He was found to have used some of the stolen funds to invest in futures and stocks.The prosecution has only secured a total of 17-point-3 billion won, or 12-point-9 million U.S. dollars worth of crime damage assets.