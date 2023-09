Photo : YONHAP News

After completing his schedule for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit held in Jakarta, Indonesia, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has departed for India to attend the G20 Summit.Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee departed for New Delhi aboard the presidential plane on Friday.During the G20 Summit, the South Korean leader plans to engage in a number of diplomatic activities to strengthen value-based solidarity, centered on the Indo-Pacific region.He will also hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and look to improve cooperation in defense and supply chain.Yoon also plans to discuss South Korea and India’s negotiations for upgrading the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which took effect in 2010.The Group of 20 summit will take place from September 9th to the 10th.