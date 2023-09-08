Government Not Involved in Disclosing Japan’s Wastewater Policy Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government on Friday responded to criticism raised by the main opposition Democratic Party, on the non-disclosure of a collaborative research report conducted by a national research institute on the discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.According to Park Gu-yeon, the first deputy director of the Office for Government Policy Coordination at a daily briefing, the South Korean government had no involvement in the non-disclosure process, with the research committee deciding to keep the report confidential.He added that the purpose of the research is to minimize the socio-economic and environmental impacts of the wastewater discharge and prepare response strategies to ensure the health and safety of the people.Park further explained that the report presented three major strategies: establishing a system to respond to the impact on the national economy, strengthening scientific response capabilities, and strengthening international cooperation and policy.However, Park said that an in-depth natural scientific analysis of the effects of the discharged wastewater was not included in the report.