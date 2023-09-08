Government Not Involved in Disclosing Japan’s Wastewater Policy Report

The South Korean government on Friday responded to criticism raised by the main opposition Democratic Party, on the non-disclosure of a collaborative research report conducted by a national research institute on the discharge of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
According to Park Gu-yeon, the first deputy director of the Office for Government Policy Coordination at a daily briefing, the South Korean government had no involvement in the non-disclosure process, with the research committee deciding to keep the report confidential.
He added that the purpose of the research is to minimize the socio-economic and environmental impacts of the wastewater discharge and prepare response strategies to ensure the health and safety of the people.
Park further explained that the report presented three major strategies: establishing a system to respond to the impact on the national economy, strengthening scientific response capabilities, and strengthening international cooperation and policy.
However, Park said that an in-depth natural scientific analysis of the effects of the discharged wastewater was not included in the report.