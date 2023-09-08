UN Special Rapporteur on N. Korea's Human Rights to Visit DMZ on Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Elizabeth Salmón is set to visit the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) this weekend to inspect the division of the two Koreas.The Border Peace School, located in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province near the inter-Korean border, said on Friday that Salmón will visit the school and the DMZ on Saturday.She is set to visit the peace school and meet with residents who live in border regions before heading to the DMZ to inspect the state of military confrontation and division of the two Koreas.Strong attention is being drawn to Salmón’s visit as it comes amid signs of North Korea, China and Russia strengthening cooperation in the face of three-way security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.Salmón, who assumed office last August, is on her third visit to South Korea which began on Monday and will last through next Tuesday.Based on the results of her latest visit, Salmón will draw up a report on the North’s human rights situation and submit it to the UN General Assembly next month.