DP Says Will Seek Impeachment of Defense Minister If He's not Dismissed

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has demanded the dismissal of Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, taking issue with his handling of a case involving the death of a Marine during monsoon rescue operations.DP spokesperson Kang Sun-woo told reporters on Friday after a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council that if Lee is not immediately removed from office, the DP will take legislative steps to impeach the minister.The DP suspects that Lee obstructed the Marine Corps’ investigation into the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun through illegal means.The DP again called for Lee’s dismissal during a general meeting of its lawmakers on Friday afternoon with floor leader Kim Han-kyu telling reporters that the party agreed to request the top office to immediately remove Lee and to consider all measures, including submitting an impeachment motion, if its demand is not met.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), meanwhile, denounced the DP for touting impeachment and fake news.