4th Meeting of EDSCG to be Held in Seoul Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold a high-level meeting on extended deterrence in Seoul next week.The foreign ministry announced on Friday that the fourth meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) will be held in Seoul next Friday, marking the first time the gathering is taking place in South Korea since the group's launch in 2016.The EDSCG provides a forum for the two countries' vice minister-level officials of foreign affairs and defense to discuss strategy and policy issues to strengthen alliance deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.The group’s three previous meetings have all been held in the U.S., including the first meeting in Washington in December 2016.The foreign ministry said the upcoming meeting will extensively discuss Seoul and Washington’s policies and strategic cooperation on boosting the ability to execute extended deterrence amid North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats which are increasingly becoming advanced and blatant.During its last meeting held last September, the group decided to meet annually.