Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit the Czech Republic and Poland next week.He is scheduled to visit the Czech Republic from next Monday to Wednesday.Han is set to meet with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss ways to expand bilateral exchanges and boost strategic partnership in the areas of nuclear power plants and infrastructure.From Wednesday to Thursday, Han will visit Poland to attend the Krynica Forum 2023 in response to Polish President Andrzej Duda's request to President Yoon Suk Yeol during their summit in July to attend the forum.At the forum, Han is set to deliver a special speech.On Wednesday, Han will attend, together with an economic delegation, the South Korea-Poland Forum, which was organized as a key session of this year’s gathering.The prime minister is also set to sit down for talks with Duda and discuss follow-up measures to Duda and Yoon’s summit held in July.