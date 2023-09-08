Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairperson Lee Dong-kwan on Friday referred to media outlets that fail to take responsibility for stories that they release as “social weapons.”Lee gave such a description when he appeared at the National Assembly’s inquiries on government officials on issues related to education, society and culture.He was answering a question by ruling People Power Party Rep. Bae Hyun-jin about allegations related to a false interview conducted to influence last year's presidential election that was released by online news outlet Newstapa and about some media outlets that had quoted the online outlet’s report.Lee stressed the need to enact laws or find ways within current systems to crack down on or regulate acts of media outlets releasing stories without taking any responsibility afterwards.He added that there is a need to fundamentally consider the very existence of media outlets that cause malicious incidents that shake the foundation of the nation.