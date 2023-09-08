Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KCC Chief Says Irresponsible Media Outlets are "Social Weapons"

Written: 2023-09-08 17:35:56Updated: 2023-09-08 17:38:19

KCC Chief Says Irresponsible Media Outlets are "Social Weapons"

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairperson Lee Dong-kwan on Friday referred to media outlets that fail to take responsibility for stories that they release as “social weapons.”

Lee gave such a description when he appeared at the National Assembly’s inquiries on government officials on issues related to education, society and culture. 

He was answering a question by ruling People Power Party Rep. Bae Hyun-jin about allegations related to a false interview conducted to influence last year's presidential election that was released by online news outlet Newstapa and about some media outlets that had quoted the online outlet’s report. 

Lee stressed the need to enact laws or find ways within current systems to crack down on or regulate acts of media outlets releasing stories without taking any responsibility afterwards. 

He added that there is a need to fundamentally consider the very existence of media outlets that cause malicious incidents that shake the foundation of the nation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >