Pres. Yoon Meets Korean Residents in India

Photo : YONHAP News

Arriving in New Delhi for the Group of 20 summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday met with Korean residents and described India as an important partner to work with to build a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region based on liberty, human rights and the rule of law.During the session Yoon said that bilateral relations have continuously developed with this year marking 50 years of diplomatic ties.He said South Korean firms made earnest inroads into the Indian market since the 1990s and Samsung, LG, Hyundai and Kia have now become beloved brands in the country.The president also noted that in recent years, Korean firms were expanding into finance, defense, food and apparel sectors and thanked the Korean community in India for its trailblazing efforts.Yoon also mentioned a newly established agency dedicated to overseas Koreans' affairs, promising it will serve to connect the diaspora to their homeland and act as a global business hub.The South Korean leader asked the residents to speak of any difficulties or wishes they want to convey to the Seoul government.He added that South Korea will play a more active role in tackling global challenges and contributing to the international community and asked for cooperation so the country can become a global pivotal state.