DP Chief Appears for Questioning in N. Korea Remittance Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who is on a hunger strike for the tenth day, appeared before prosecutors on Saturday for questioning over his alleged involvement in illegal money transfers to North Korea by underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group.Lee arrived at the Suwon District Prosecutors Office at around 10:20 a.m. as a suspect facing charges of third-party bribery and violation of the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act.Before entering the building, the opposition chief slammed the government and prosecution for concealing and distorting the truth through manipulation and scheming acts but stressed the truth cannot be hidden for good.He called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to apologize to the public for destroying democracy, peace and livelihoods and denying the sovereignty of the people, and demanded a radical change in state governance and resignation of the entire Cabinet.Lee said a government that does not fear the people will be ultimately judged by history.The case centers on allegations that former Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae sent eight million dollars to North Korea in 2019 on behalf of Gyeonggi Province at the request of the province's former deputy governor Lee Hwa-young while Lee was serving as the governor.Prosecutors are expected to grill Lee on whether his former deputy told him about the money remittance.However the chairman is reportedly refusing to answer most questions verbally, replacing the session with an eight-page written statement in which he denies all allegations.The latest probe is his fifth interrogation related to several different cases including land development scandals.