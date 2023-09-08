Menu Content

Politics

US Experts Downplay N. Korea's Newly Unveiled Submarine

Written: 2023-09-09 12:29:45Updated: 2023-09-09 13:53:01

US Experts Downplay N. Korea's Newly Unveiled Submarine

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. experts have downplayed the threat posed by the nuclear attack submarine newly unveiled by North Korea saying it is nothing more than a mobile coastal underwater missile launcher.

According to Radio Free Asia, senior researcher Bryan Clark, a naval operations expert at the U.S. Hudson Institute, said the submarine is diesel-powered and therefore requires periodic discharge of exhaust gas at the water surface as well as oxygen supply, saying it is not much different from a mobile missile launcher.

Clark added the diesel submarine also makes a lot of noise when operating and can be easily discovered by South Korea and the U.S. and is unlikely to go far out to sea.

Another military expert Bruce Bennett, a senior defense analyst at the RAND Corporation pointed out that in order to launch a cruise missile loaded with a nuclear warhead from a submarine, the warhead must be small enough to fit a cruise missile but the North has never shown or tested a miniaturized warhead. He also added it's unclear whether the new sub can launch a ballistic missile.

Robert Soofer, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, also told Radio Free Asia that North Korean submarines are easier to detect and destroy than mobile ground launchers and that the newly unveiled submarine does little to change the regime's related capabilities. 
