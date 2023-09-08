War Memorial Opens Exhibit Hall on N. Korean Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The War Memorial of Korea has installed a new exhibition room exclusively shedding light on North Korea's provocations.The agency operating the museum said Saturday that the new installation on the third floor is aimed at promoting the importance of peace and national security to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.The new gallery is divided into three sections outlining details of North Korean provocations and South Korea's response to the regime's nuclear and missile threat.On display are 37 pieces of objects connected to past provocations such as a boat used when the North infiltrated into waters near the Dokdo islets in 1983 and debris of shells from the 2010 shelling of Yeonpyeong Island.An actual North Korean drone that crashed in Paju in March 2014 will also be unveiled to the public for the very first time.War Memorial of Korea president Baek Seung-joo expressed hope the new exhibit hall will help instill a stronger security mindset among the military and general public.