S. Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl nominated for IOC membership

Photo : KBS News

Veteran South Korean sports administrator Kim Jae-youl is set to become a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).The IOC announced on its website Friday (local time) that its executive board had approved the nomination of eight candidates for election. IOC members will vote on their candidacy during the IOC Session in Mumbai in October, a process regarded as a formality.Kim, president of the International Skating Union (ISU) is the son-in-law of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who once served as an IOC member.Successful candidates must win the majority of the votes cast by members at the session.According to the IOC, the eight candidates "have been subject to integrity checks conducted by the IOC Ethics Commission."Kim is in line to become the third South Korean member of the IOC, joining Ryu Seung-min, the 2004 Olympic men's table tennis gold medalist, and Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC).Ryu was elected to the IOC Athletes' Commission in 2016, and his term will end at the Paris Summer Olympics next year. Lee was elected in 2019, in connection with his function within a national Olympic body. Lee will only be able to serve until he turns 70 in 2025, though the IOC may extend the age limit for four years upon a proposal from the executive board.Also from South Korea, LPGA Hall of Fame golfer Park In-bee will be running for a seat on the Athletes' Commission during the Paris Olympics next summer.Kim was elected ISU president last June, becoming the first non-European leader of the world skating governing body since its foundation in 1892.