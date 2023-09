Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is attending the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India on Friday.After attending an official welcome ceremony, Yoon is taking part in the first summit session on climate change, environment and energy transition to introduce South Korea's efforts on fighting the climate crisis.According to the top office Yoon is proposing cooperation on clean energy transition and expanded support for climate vulnerable countries, thereby engaging in responsible global diplomacy.In the second summit session, Yoon is exchanging views with world leaders on topics of inclusive growth, sustainable development, health and education as well as women's issues.In between the sessions, the president is holding one-on-one talks with ten heads of states to ask for support in South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.