Police Bust Multinational Drug Smuggling Ring in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have busted a drug ring that operated networks in Nigeria, China and Cambodia to smuggle methamphetamine worth over 60 billion won into South Korea.The narcotics investigation division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Sunday that they caught over 70 South Koreans and foreigners, out of whom 13 have been arrested, referring to the prosecution recently on charges of violating the narcotics control act.The multinational drug ring, run by a South Korean, a Chinese and a Nigerian national, is accused of smuggling and distributing methamphetamine in South Korea between November last year and June.According to the police, traffickers brought in methamphetamine and marijuana by disguising them as health supplements and spices, respectively.The police confiscated 18-point-seven kilograms of methamphetamine worth 62-point-three billion won, which is enough for some 620-thousand doses.According to the police, the Korean national, who ran the network in Cambodia, was apprehended in the Asian country, while red notices have been imposed on the foreign suspects by Interpol.