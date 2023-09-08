DP Chair Questioned over Illegal Money Transfers to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Main opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung was questioned by the prosecution on Saturday over his alleged involvement in illegal money transfers to North Korea by underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group.Leaving the Suwon District Prosecutors Office at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, about eleven hours after the questioning began, Lee said that the prosecutors failed to produce even a single piece of evidence that incriminated him.Lee said that the evil practice of privatizing the prosecutors’ power in order to eliminate political opponents and manipulate crimes must be eliminated, adding that he feels pity for the prosecutors who are trying to fabricate a crime.The questioning, which began at 10:30 a.m., ended about eight hours later as Lee, who has been on a sit-in hunger strike since August 31, expressed difficulties, citing health reasons.After reviewing his statement, which the prosecution had presented during the interrogation, the DP chair decided to end the review because some of his statements had been left out.The questioning was about allegations that former Ssangbangwool chair Kim Seong-tae sent eight million dollars to North Korea in 2019 on behalf of the Gyeonggi Province at the request of the province's former deputy governor Lee Hwa-young while Lee was serving as the governor.However, the DP chair reportedly refused to answer most questions verbally, replacing the session with an eight-page written statement in which he denies all allegations.The latest probe was his fifth interrogation related to several different cases, including land development scandals.