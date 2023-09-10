Yoon, Biden Meet at G20 Summit Dinner

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with United States President Joe Biden during a Group of 20 (G20) summit dinner in India.The presidential office said on Sunday that President Yoon attended the G20 gala dinner hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.According to presidential spokesperson Kim Eun-hye, Yoon and Biden were seated next to each other and discussed their trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David for about one hour and 30 minutes.Yoon reportedly told Biden that cementing the South Korea-United States-Japan cooperation mechanism established at Camp David will greatly contribute to the development of the Indo-Pacific region and the international community and create decent jobs in the three nations.Biden reportedly responded that Yoon played a leading role in fostering trilateral cooperation at the Camp David summit, and the cooperation will have a positive impact on the lives of people in the three nations.The top office said that President Yoon also chatted with Kishida and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, deepened the friendship between the leaders and laid the foundation for cooperation.Before the start of the dinner, President Yoon briefly held informal talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and other leaders.