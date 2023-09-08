Yoon Holds Series of Bilateral Summits on Margins of G20 Summit

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of Turkey, Argentina, Bangladesh and other countries on Saturday.Yoon met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New Delhi on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in India.In the meeting, Yoon said that Turkey opened the 1915 Canakkale Bridge last year, the world’s longest suspension bridge, through cooperation with South Korean companies, adding that he hopes that the two nations' businesses will expand infrastructure cooperation.The Turkish leader expressed gratitude for Seoul’s support for his country after the massive earthquake early this year and expressed hope for revising the bilateral free trade agreement to expand trade and investment between the two nations.In the meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Yoon proposed that the two nations explore the possibility of joint lithium battery production in the South American nation.The two leaders also agreed to closely communicate to seek bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.In the meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Yoon pledged to expand assistance in the construction of infrastructure in the South Asian nation.President Yoon then held a summit with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss bilateral trade and investment, while in the meeting with Comoros President Azali Assoumani, the two leaders discussed ways to develop relations between the two nations.In all of his bilateral meetings, Yoon requested their support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.