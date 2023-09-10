Yoon, Kishida Agree to Work to Realize S. Korea-China-Japan Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in India.The presidential office said in a press release that the two leaders held talks for about 20 minutes at around noon.Yoon reportedly proposed that the two nations move forward smoothly with the process for holding a trilateral summit with China, to which Kishida responded positively.Kishida’s remarks came after Chinese Premier Li Qiang told President Yoon during their talks last Thursday that Beijing supports holding a trilateral summit with South Korea and Japan at a proper time within this year.Yoon and Kishida also reportedly expressed pleasure to meet each other for the sixth time in the past six months since March.In addition, the two sides assessed the recent development of relations between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, and also agreed to cooperate and contribute responsibly to global issues.