Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a two-point-three billion dollar aid to Ukraine.During his speech at the third session of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday, the South Korean president announced his plan to assist the war-ravaged country.The aid package consists of 300 million dollars offered through international organizations next year and 2 billion dollars in mid-term, as well as low-interest loans from 2025.Yoon in his speech also expressed condolences and offered his support for Morocco, saying that South Korea will spare no effort in assisting the quake-hit North African country.After attending meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in Indonesia and the G20 summit in India, Yoon is scheduled to returned to Seoul early Monday.