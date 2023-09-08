Yoon, Modi Agree to Enhance Strategic Communication, Cooperation in Defense, Space

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to enhance cooperation in space and arms industry and strengthen strategic communication and cooperation between their nations as key partners in the Indo-Pacific region.The two leaders reached the agreement on Sunday in summit talks held on the margins of a Group of 20 summit in India and coincided with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.The presidential office said that Yoon and Modi agreed to continue cooperation to ensure the smooth implementation of an Indian government project to procure additional South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers, and to enhance cooperation in the defense and arms industries.The two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in supply chains in the areas of information and technology and electronics.Mentioning South Korea’s successful launch of the space rocket Nuri in May and India’s Chandrayaan 3 lunar probe successfully landing at the south pole of the Moon last month, the two leaders agreed to strengthen space cooperation based on the their nation’s prowess in space development.Yoon and Modi also plan to seek progress in negotiations to upgrade their countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.They anticipated that the launch of the Electronic Origin Data Exchange System (EODES) between their countries this year will improve customs procedures for companies, and promote trade and investment.In addition, President Yoon asked Modi for his special attention to India's customs and import restrictions to facilitate South Korean businesses to increase investments in the country.The two leaders also shared the view that North Korea's unprecedented provocations pose a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the world, and agreed on the need for a united and firm response from the international community.