Yoon Returns from Trip to Indonesia, India

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned to South Korea after a weeklong trip to Indonesia and India, where he attended summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of 20 (G20).The presidential aircraft, Code One, carrying Yoon and his entourage, touched down at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at approximately 5:50 a.m. Monday.President Yoon visited Jakarta from last Tuesday to Friday to attend ASEAN-related summits, including the South Korea-ASEAN summit, the ASEAN Plus Three summit involving Japan and China, and the East Asia Summit.During the talks, Yoon discussed strengthening economic and security cooperation between South Korea and ASEAN, and asked for cooperation in preventing North Korea's nuclear and missile development, as well as the regime's provocations.The president then traveled to India on Saturday for a two-day trip to attend the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, where he presented detailed plans for South Korea's contributions to addressing climate change and stressed the importance of the rule-based international order.Yoon also announced Korea would provide a two-point-three billion dollar aid package to Ukraine.During his trip, President Yoon held separate talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang and he proposed holding a trilateral summit within the year.In total, he held approximately 20 bilateral summit talks with leaders of major countries and asked for their support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Expo in Busan.