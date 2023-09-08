Yoon Holds Summits with Leaders of Italy, Germany, Mauritius in India

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a series of summit talks with the leaders of Italy, Germany, and Mauritius on Sunday on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, India.During his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Yoon asked for Italy's cooperation in their bid to host the 2030 World Expo.South Korea is in a three-way competition with Italy and Saudi Arabia for the event. If a winner is not selected in a vote scheduled for November 1, strategic cooperation with a third-place country in the vote may affect the outcome of a second vote.Yoon and Meloni also agreed to expand cooperation in the areas of arms, semiconductors, space, and aerospace.In his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Yoon asked for Germany’s support for South Korea’s bid to host the Expo. They also exchanged opinions on cooperation to strengthen the competitiveness of their industries and stabilize global semiconductor supply chains.Yoon also met with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and promoted South Korea’s bid to host the Expo.