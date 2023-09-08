US Vice President Says Putin's Potential Meeting with Kim an 'Act of Desperation'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rumored plans for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as an “act of desperation.”Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Harris was asked about the potential North Korea-Russia summit, and she said that the U.S.' allies are expressing concerns about what is currently happening.She said that the U.S. is "absolutely clear and unequivocal" about the goal of the complete denuclearization of North Korea.Regarding the possible summit between the two sides to supply arms for Russia, Harris warned that it would be a “huge mistake” for North Korea. She said it is "predictable" the North’s ammunition supply would be used for Russia's war in Ukraine, and that such actions will further isolate both countries.The vice president said that Russia is "very desperate" and it has already suffered a strategic failure, and she suggested that a meeting between Putin and Kim would be “an act of desperation” for Russia.The remarks came amid reports speculating a possible summit between Kim and Putin in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, where the Eastern Economic Forum is being held through Wednesday.